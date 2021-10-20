182500
178897

Should lawyers be exempt from money laundering regulations?

Poll: Money laundering regs

Castanet Staff - | Story: 349198

Two groups representing lawyers say their profession should be excluded from any government regulations aimed at fighting money laundering in British Columbia in order to protect the confidentiality of the lawyer-client relationship.

Kevin Westell made joint closing submissions today at a public inquiry into money laundering on behalf of the B.C. chapter of the Canadian Bar Association and the Criminal Defence Advocacy Society.

He says the bar association representing 7,000 lawyers in the province is also concerned about suggestions that there is a high risk of money laundering inherent in the work of lawyers.

The province launched the inquiry after reports outlined a money laundering crisis fuelled by millions of dollars in illegal cash being funnelled through the real estate, luxury car and gambling sectors in B.C.

Westell told inquiry commissioner Austin Cullen that his ultimate recommendations could significantly affect how lawyers do their jobs and the extent to which members of the public will continue to feel confident that their dealings with lawyers would remain strictly confidential.

However, a coalition that includes the group Transparency International Canada told Cullen that lawyers, bankers and accountants should be included in any policies in order to allow for public scrutiny of how the advice of those professionals could be sought by criminal enterprises involved in money laundering.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

October 19, 2021 - 12785 votes
Is this the right time to lift pandemic restrictions in parts of B.C.?

Yes: 6519
No: 5355
Unsure: 911

October 18, 2021 - 10381 votes
Should B.C. mandate employers provide paid sick leave?

Yes: 5840
No: 3851
Unsure: 690

October 17, 2021 - 14551 votes
Do you plan to travel to the U.S. once the land border reopens to fully vaccinated Canadians?

Yes: 4411
No: 7932
Still unsure: 1514
Not vaccinated: 694

October 16, 2021 - 14216 votes
Are you planning to get a flu shot this year?

Yes: 8002
No: 5521
Unsure: 693

October 14, 2021 - 8418 votes
Should fines be increased to help stop illegal dumping in the bush?

Yes: 8119
No: 212
Unsure: 87



Previous Poll Results

Is this the right time to lift pandemic restrictions in parts of B.C.?

Total Votes:  12785
Yes: 
50.99%
No: 
41.89%
Unsure: 
7.13%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


171447
182196
179738
181039