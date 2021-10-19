Is this the right time to lift pandemic restrictions in parts of B.C.?

Photo: Contributed B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Canucks players will likely be hearing more cheers from the crowd at Rogers Arena than previously expected when the puck drops for the NHL team’s home-opener next week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday B.C. would return to 100% capacity at indoor sporting events, concerts, movie theatres and more effective Oct. 25.

Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry into these locations.

Regional restrictions, however, are not being immediately lifted the Interior Health region.

