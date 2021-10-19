181338
182185

Is this the right time to lift pandemic restrictions in parts of B.C.?

Poll: Restrictions lifted

Castanet Staff - | Story: 349089

Canucks players will likely be hearing more cheers from the crowd at Rogers Arena than previously expected when the puck drops for the NHL team’s home-opener next week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday B.C. would return to 100% capacity at indoor sporting events, concerts, movie theatres and more effective Oct. 25.

Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry into these locations.

Regional restrictions, however, are not being immediately lifted the Interior Health region.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

October 18, 2021 - 10381 votes
Should B.C. mandate employers provide paid sick leave?

Yes: 5840
No: 3851
Unsure: 690

October 17, 2021 - 14551 votes
Do you plan to travel to the U.S. once the land border reopens to fully vaccinated Canadians?

Yes: 4411
No: 7932
Still unsure: 1514
Not vaccinated: 694

October 16, 2021 - 14216 votes
Are you planning to get a flu shot this year?

Yes: 8002
No: 5521
Unsure: 693

October 14, 2021 - 8418 votes
Should fines be increased to help stop illegal dumping in the bush?

Yes: 8119
No: 212
Unsure: 87

October 13, 2021 - 9326 votes
Do you have faith in the B.C.'s health-care system?

Yes: 4661
No: 3973
Unsure: 692



Previous Poll Results

Should B.C. mandate employers provide paid sick leave?

Total Votes:  10381
Yes: 
56.26%
No: 
37.1%
Unsure: 
6.65%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


180978
182073
179738
181656