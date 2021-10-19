Is this the right time to lift pandemic restrictions in parts of B.C.?
Poll: Restrictions lifted
Castanet Staff - Oct 19, 2021 / 7:30 pm | Story: 349089
Photo: Contributed
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Canucks players will likely be hearing more cheers from the crowd at Rogers Arena than previously expected when the puck drops for the NHL team’s home-opener next week.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday B.C. would return to 100% capacity at indoor sporting events, concerts, movie theatres and more effective Oct. 25.
Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry into these locations.
Regional restrictions, however, are not being immediately lifted the Interior Health region.
Read more
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
October 18, 2021 - 10381 votes
Should B.C. mandate employers provide paid sick leave?
| Yes:
| 5840
| No:
| 3851
| Unsure:
| 690
October 17, 2021 - 14551 votes
Do you plan to travel to the U.S. once the land border reopens to fully vaccinated Canadians?
| Yes:
| 4411
| No:
| 7932
| Still unsure:
| 1514
| Not vaccinated:
| 694
October 16, 2021 - 14216 votes
Are you planning to get a flu shot this year?
| Yes:
| 8002
| No:
| 5521
| Unsure:
| 693
October 14, 2021 - 8418 votes
Should fines be increased to help stop illegal dumping in the bush?
| Yes:
| 8119
| No:
| 212
| Unsure:
| 87
October 13, 2021 - 9326 votes
Do you have faith in the B.C.'s health-care system?
| Yes:
| 4661
| No:
| 3973
| Unsure:
| 692