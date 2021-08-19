178401
179050

Who are you voting for in the federal election?

Poll: federal election

Castanet Staff - | Story: 343419

Party leaders battled on the campaign trail over the right prescription to help the country's health-care systems and how much more funding provinces need to meet needs during and after the pandemic.

This year's federal budget, released in April, forecast $43.1 billion in health-care transfers to provinces, a drop from the $45.9 billion last fiscal year after extra cash flowed to bolster systems besieged by COVID-19 cases.

At current rates, health transfers are scheduled to rise to $51.7 billion by 2026 under the five-year plan in the budget, a three per cent annual growth rate that premiers have unanimously agreed is not enough to keep up with costs.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said he would boost federal funding for provincially run health-care systems by six per cent annually.

Speaking in French at a stop in Ottawa, O'Toole left the door open to offering more money if the national economy grows faster than expected, which would give federal coffers extra cash to potentially splash around.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

August 17, 2021 - 13604 votes
What should happen to the CBC's federal funding?

Increase it: 2215
Keep it the same: 3037
Decrease it: 1337
Eliminate it: 5969
Unsure: 1046

August 16, 2021 - 14460 votes
If this is the 'new normal' for fire season, would you consider moving away from the BC Interior?

Yes: 6522
No: 6659
Unsure: 1279

August 15, 2021 - 32577 votes
Do you support a vaccine mandate for air travellers?

Yes: 14657
No: 17551
Unsure: 369

August 12, 2021 - 25890 votes
Do you support mandated vaccines for care home workers?

Yes: 10043
No: 15581
Unsure: 266

August 11, 2021 - 10063 votes
Should politicians of any type be involved in Pride celebrations?

Yes: 3702
No: 5589
Unsure: 772



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


176351
178448
162394
179084