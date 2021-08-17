What should happen to the CBC's federal funding?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is taking his party's platform on the road, but it appears to be without one of his signature pledges.

Defunding the CBC was one of the promises he made while running as the "true blue" candidate to court the party's base in last year's leadership contest.

He pledged an O'Toole government would modernize and reform CBC by ending funding for its digital operations and slashing the CBC English TV budget by 50 per cent.

He said his goal was to make CBC English TV private within his first mandate.

But the recently released Conservative platform only states he plans to "review the mandate" of CBC English TV, CBC News Network and CBC English digital news.

It says such a review would happen to "assess the viability of refocusing the service on a public interest model like that of PBS in the United States, ensuring that it no longer competes with private Canadian broadcasters and digital providers."

