If this is the 'new normal' for fire season, would you consider moving away from the BC Interior?

Poll: avoiding fires for good

Castanet Staff - | Story: 343039

t’s a tense time for evacuees.

Many who were forced out or decided to leave before they got the evacuation order, parked their RVs at the Walmart in West Kelowna, where they could watch the progress of the Mount Law fire, and see the water bombers and helicopters working to contain the flames.

“We got out early because last time in 2009, when the other fire hit, up above Gorman’s Mill, we got evacuated and it was pretty scary trying to get out with all the traffic backed up. The flames were actually right beside the road and the trees were spontaneously combusting, it was brutal. There were people all over the road. It was just chaos and I didn’t want to go through that again,” said Glen Levanen.

He lives on McLeod Road, just below where the fire was burning but was hopeful crews would get the upper hand.

“I’ve built some of the air tankers right now that are bombing the fire. I work as an aircraft mechanic out at the airport, so I know...it’s risky what they do for a living and I appreciate what they do,” added Levanen.

Other evacuees have not experienced anything like this before.

