Do you support a vaccine mandate for air travellers?

Poll: vaccine for air travel

Canadian air travellers and federal workers will need to be fully vaccinated by the end of October if they wish to fly or continue their employment.

Ottawa revealed the new mandate Friday, which also requires federally regulated industries to abide by the new rules — not just those directly employed by government. That would include everything from banking to telecommunications workers.

The mandate applies to crews and passengers on airlines, inter-provincial trains and cruise ships. Crown corporations are expected to follow suit.

“We think the federal government has to lead by example,” Intergovernmental Affairs Minister LeBlanc said during a media briefing.

“We see this, frankly, as a very important step, particularly with the Delta variant, for example being more transmissible.”

The move comes one day after B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued an order requiring all long-term care and assisted-living workers to be fully vaccinated by October 12.

