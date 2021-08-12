Do you support mandated vaccines for care home workers?

Staff in long-term care and assisted living facilities will be required to be immunized for COVID-19 in the fall, and new vaccination rules for other healthcare staff could be coming.

During a press conference Thursday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new order would take effect on Oct. 12, but unvaccinated volunteers will no longer be allowed to work in these facilities effective immediately.

"Even with resident immunization as high as it is across the board in facilities in this province, we are seeing transmission from unvaccinated staff, and it has reinforced the need for protection for all people in long-term care," Dr. Henry said.

Visitors to long-term care and assisted living facilities will not be required to be vaccinated, but unvaccinated visitors will be required to use increased personal protective equipment when in these facilities.

Dr. Henry noted she does not have an accurate percentage of how many long-term care staff in B.C. are fully vaccinated, as staff have not been required to share that information with their employers in the past. But she says the "vast majority" of staff are already vaccinated. The new order announced Thursday will require all staff to tell their employers whether or not they are vaccinated.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]