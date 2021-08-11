Should politicians of any type be involved in Pride celebrations?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray is accusing the Kelowna Pride Society of engaging in "partisan politics," after banning her from official participation in Kelowna Pride events.

The request was made by the society after Gray enraged the LGBTQ+ community by voting against Bill C-6, which would make conversion therapy illegal in Canada.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Gray accuses the Kelowna Pride Society of engaging in partisan politics rather than actually discussing the fact that Bill C-6 did not pass immediately in the Senate with concerns cited over broadness in the legislation.

"It has been sent to a Senate committee to be studied," she said, and "the timing of their outrage prior to a likely election does not go unnoticed by our community.

"I also mention that Kelowna Pride chose not to communicate this decision with me first, as I heard about it through the media."

Gray also wondered if the federal Liberal candidate would be similarly banned should an election be called, since that act would put a stop to Bill C-6 becoming law.

She also refused to apologize for voting against what she called "flawed legislation," and reaffirmed she is against conversion therapy.

"Based on many members of the LGBTQ+ community who have reached out to me expressing their support, activist groups such as the “Coalition of Kelowna-Lake Country 2S-LGBTQIA+ Citizens and Allies” who wrote to Kelowna Pride asking for this decision - of which no residents are listed on their communication - do not represent everyone in the LGBTQ+ community."

