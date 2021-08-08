Do you support further COVID restrictions in the Central Okanagan?

Photo: Contributed

As transmission of COVID-19 continues to rise rapidly across the Central Okanagan, hospitalizations have begun to follow suit, resulting in more restrictions placed on the region.

During a press conference Friday where Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a number of new restrictions in the region, she noted COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Interior have risen to 31 on Friday, up from 20 on Thursday. Ten Interior residents are being treated in ICU. She said the majority of these cases are at Kelowna General Hospital.

“In general what we're seeing is underimmunized, so people who've only had a single dose, or unimmunized people being hospitalized, but there have [also] been some people who are fully immunized, mostly older people, people over the age of 70,” Dr. Henry said. “And that tells us that as we're older, we may not mount as strong as an immune response.”

Interior Health's chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock said more younger people are being hospitalized in the Interior during this fourth wave of the virus.

