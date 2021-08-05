178152
173549

Should Rogers and Shaw be allowed to merge?

Poll: Rogers-Shaw merger

The Canadian Press - | Story: 342149

Canada's Competition Bureau is seeking records and information from four of Canada's telecom service providers as part of its review of a proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. by Rogers Communications Inc.

The bureau says it obtained court orders for the information from BCE Inc., Telus Corp., Xplornet Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc., the parent company of Videotron.

The companies involved are among the largest telecom service providers in the country, aside from Freedom Mobile which is owned by Shaw.

The bureau says the records and written information will help in the investigation around whether the Rogers-Shaw deal would lessen or prevent competition.

In May, Shaw shareholders overwhelmingly approved the takeover deal worth $26 billion including debt.

The bureau says it is difficult to say how much longer the investigation will take.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

August 4, 2021 - 16399 votes
Should Canada require visitors to be vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes: 10037
No: 5932
Unsure: 430

August 3, 2021 - 26289 votes
Would you support restrictions for the non-vaccinated?

Yes: 11713
No: 14002
Unsure: 574

August 1, 2021 - 18037 votes
Do you feel safe in the Central Okanagan?

Yes: 7124
No: 6428
Somewhat: 4485

July 31, 2021 - 13764 votes
Have you noticed negative health impacts from the smoke?

Yes: 10472
No: 2575
Unsure: 717

July 29, 2021 - 10724 votes
Have you received two different types of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes: 2099
No, both the same: 5885
Still just one dose: 593
No vaccine for me: 2147



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


177697
162393
178065