Would you support restrictions for the non-vaccinated?
Poll: vaccine passports
Castanet Staff - Aug 3, 2021 / 7:15 pm | Story: 341900
Photo: Marco Verch / Flickr
While her office has no plans to make proof of COVID vaccination mandatory for certain activities, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry does see the validity of it.
During a news briefing Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Henry said B.C. has no plans to require people to be immunized to go to restaurants or gyms, similar to New York, Italy or France.
"We do recommend people take precautions, particularly if you are not immunized. Those settings are more dangerous," said Henry.
"But, we're not at this point going to be requiring people.
"There are some businesses and some groups that are making requirements I think are totally valid for their own situations, where they require only people who are immunized to attend."
