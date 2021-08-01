Do you feel safe in the Central Okanagan?

Photo: Contributed

While crime rates across Canada fell in 2020 largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelowna still has the second highest crime rate in all of Canada, along with the third highest violent crime rate.

New data released this week by Statistics Canada shows Kelowna's police-reported crime rate followed the national average by dropping 10 per cent compared to 2019, to 9,665 incidents per 100,000 people. But despite this drop, the Kelowna census metropolitan area still hold the second highest police-reported crime rate in Canada, next to only Lethbridge with 10,697 incidents per 100,000 people.

Perhaps more concerning is the rising violent crime rate in the Kelowna area. Remaining the third highest in the country, Kelowna's violent crime rate jumped 12 per cent from 2019, to 1,721 violent incidents per 100,000 people. This puts Kelowna behind only Lethbridge and Moncton.

Kelowna's crime severity index, a metric that takes into account the volume and severity of crimes in a region, was also the third highest in the coutnry.

