176231
175342

Have you noticed negative health impacts from the smoke?

Poll: Smoked out

Castanet Staff - | Story: 341630

The Okanagan could get a brief reprieve from the smoky skies Saturday, so enjoy it while it lasts.

The region has been blanketed by thick smoke for weeks, but a shifting weather pattern this weekend may drive the smoke north for at least 24 hours, beginning Saturday afternoon.

“We are looking at a bit of southerly wind for Saturday that will help push the smoke out of the area,” said Jonathan Bau, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“That should help flush out, or at least alleviate some of the air quality concerns in the Okanagan Valley ... Whether it's going to be completely gone, I don't think so, there might still be some lingering smoke around, but we're hoping the skies will at least clear out a little bit.”

As of Friday, the Air Quality Health Index across the Okanagan is at a 10+ on the 10-point scale.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

July 29, 2021 - 10724 votes
Have you received two different types of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes: 2099
No, both the same: 5885
Still just one dose: 593
No vaccine for me: 2147

July 28, 2021 - 14492 votes
Do you support the local COVID-19 restrictions in the Central Okanagan?

Yes: 8738
No: 5398
Unsure: 356

July 27, 2021 - 9120 votes
Have you been watching the Olympics?

As much as I can: 1338
Occasionally: 2434
Not at all: 5348

July 26, 2021 - 7990 votes
Would you support a 2% tax increase to better fund long-term seniors care?

Yes: 4299
No: 2896
Unsure: 795

July 23, 2021 - 7944 votes
Was the right decision made to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics?

Yes: 2139
No: 5805



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


169787
162394
177007