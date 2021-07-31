Have you noticed negative health impacts from the smoke?

Photo: Castanet Staff Kelowna is barely visible from Knox Mountain Friday afternoon.

The Okanagan could get a brief reprieve from the smoky skies Saturday, so enjoy it while it lasts.

The region has been blanketed by thick smoke for weeks, but a shifting weather pattern this weekend may drive the smoke north for at least 24 hours, beginning Saturday afternoon.

“We are looking at a bit of southerly wind for Saturday that will help push the smoke out of the area,” said Jonathan Bau, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“That should help flush out, or at least alleviate some of the air quality concerns in the Okanagan Valley ... Whether it's going to be completely gone, I don't think so, there might still be some lingering smoke around, but we're hoping the skies will at least clear out a little bit.”

As of Friday, the Air Quality Health Index across the Okanagan is at a 10+ on the 10-point scale.

