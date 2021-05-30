173858
169547

Are you for or against e-scooters in your community?

Poll: In favour of e-scooters?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 335411

Kelowna General Hospital has seen a deluge of serious injuries as a result of e-scooters in Kelowna.

"I think the public needs to know that these things are fracture machines," said KGH chief of orthopedic surgery Dr. Steven Krywulak.

Last weekend alone, the hospital saw seven patients with rental e-scooter injuries.

"We had to cancel three joint replacement surgeries for people who have been waiting because of all these fractures."

Dr. Krywulak says the cost is going to be paid by taxpayers.

"If they need surgery that costs a lot of money," he said. "Calculate the cost of the surgery, time off work, follow-up visits, and possible complications; the cost is immense."

The doctor says the typical crash victim is between 14 and 30 years old, and they've sustained injuries to the ankle, wrist or collarbone.

Read more.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

May 29, 2021 - 11741 votes
Will you get on an airplane this year?

Yes: 4406
No: 5683
Unsure: 1652

May 27, 2021 - 9619 votes
Should B.C. consider sweepstakes to encourage vaccines?

Yes: 2479
No: 6764
Unsure: 376

May 26, 2021 - 8083 votes
Are you looking forward to the return of casinos in BC?

Yes: 2353
No: 5220
Unsure: 510

May 25, 2021 - 12063 votes
How do you feel about the province's restart plan?

Should be faster: 4240
Should be slower: 1792
Just right: 5170
Unsure: 861

May 24, 2021 - 13582 votes
Is the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us?

Yes: 7158
No: 3379
Unsure: 3045



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


172930
174664
162394
173469