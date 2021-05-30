Are you for or against e-scooters in your community?

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna General Hospital has seen a deluge of serious injuries as a result of e-scooters in Kelowna.

"I think the public needs to know that these things are fracture machines," said KGH chief of orthopedic surgery Dr. Steven Krywulak.

Last weekend alone, the hospital saw seven patients with rental e-scooter injuries.

"We had to cancel three joint replacement surgeries for people who have been waiting because of all these fractures."

Dr. Krywulak says the cost is going to be paid by taxpayers.

"If they need surgery that costs a lot of money," he said. "Calculate the cost of the surgery, time off work, follow-up visits, and possible complications; the cost is immense."

The doctor says the typical crash victim is between 14 and 30 years old, and they've sustained injuries to the ankle, wrist or collarbone.

