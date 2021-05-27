172623
Should B.C. consider sweepstakes to encourage vaccines?

Poll: vaccine sweepstakes

Castanet Staff - | Story: 335249

California is giving away the country’s largest pot of vaccine prize money, $116.5 million, in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous U.S. state fully reopens next month. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the prizes, which also include the nation's highest single vaccine prize: $1.5 million.

The state estimates about 12 million Californians 12 and older have not been vaccinated. About 63% of the 34 million eligible have gotten shots, though the pace has slowed markedly in recent weeks as infection rates have plummeted to record lows.

California's reopening is pegged for June 15, and on that day a drawing will be held to award 10 vaccinated people the top prize .

Another 30 people will win $50,000 each, with those drawings starting June 4. Anyone 12 and older who has received at least one shot will be eligible. And the next 2 million people who get vaccinated will get $50 gift cards.

