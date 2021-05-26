Are you looking forward to the return of casinos in BC?

Photo: BCLC

The B.C. Lottery Commission says it is planning for a safe reopening of casinos and community gaming centres as early as July 1.

“We’re excited to be one step closer towards reopening the casino industry and to be included in step three of B.C.’s restart plan to safely bring people back together,” said Lynda Cavanaugh, BCLC’s interim president and CEO.

“Casinos offer great – and safe – entertainment and socialization, while also generating revenue for provincial initiatives, community programs and First Nations.”

Specific reopening details for casinos are being developed through consultation between representatives from BCLC and its service providers, ministry staff, public-health officials and WorkSafe BC.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]