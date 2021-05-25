How do you feel about the province's restart plan?

Photo: BC Gov

The provincial government has released its long-awaited reopening plans, directly linking the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions to climbing vaccination rates.

With more than 60 per cent of adults now vaccinated with their first dose and case counts and hospitalizations steadily declining, B.C. moved Tuesday into the first step of a four-step plan.

Effective immediately, five visitors or one household are allowed for indoor personal gatherings, indoor dining restarts and outdoor sports will return without spectators. Indoor religious gatherings will also be allowed, with the province promising to release guidelines for faith gatherings "shortly."

Travel restrictions and masks will remain in place for now.

