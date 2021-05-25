173858
How do you feel about the province's restart plan?

Poll: BC's restart plan

The provincial government has released its long-awaited reopening plans, directly linking the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions to climbing vaccination rates.

With more than 60 per cent of adults now vaccinated with their first dose and case counts and hospitalizations steadily declining, B.C. moved Tuesday into the first step of a four-step plan.

Effective immediately, five visitors or one household are allowed for indoor personal gatherings, indoor dining restarts and outdoor sports will return without spectators. Indoor religious gatherings will also be allowed, with the province promising to release guidelines for faith gatherings "shortly."

Travel restrictions and masks will remain in place for now.

Previous Polls

May 26, 2021 - 8083 votes
Are you looking forward to the return of casinos in BC?

Yes: 2353
No: 5220
Unsure: 510

May 25, 2021 - 12063 votes
How do you feel about the province's restart plan?

Should be faster: 4240
Should be slower: 1792
Just right: 5170
Unsure: 861

May 24, 2021 - 13582 votes
Is the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us?

Yes: 7158
No: 3379
Unsure: 3045

May 23, 2021 - 9932 votes
Should B.C. be doing more to protect its old-growth forests?

Yes: 7950
No: 1557
Unsure: 425

May 22, 2021 - 12376 votes
Do you support the return of indoor dining in B.C.?

Yes: 8853
No: 2678
Unsure: 845



