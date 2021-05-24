172624
Is the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us?

Poll: is the worst behind us?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 334858

As Canadians await their chance to be inoculated against COVID-19, the past couple of weeks have featured more public demonstrations from residents who have consistently downplayed the threat of the pandemic.

A few weeks ago, we learned that this group of “skeptics” amounted to a tiny minority in British Columbia. When Research Co. and Glacier Media asked Canadians about their views on the current state of affairs this month, 84% consider COVID-19 a real threat, while 12% disagree with this view.

The small group of people who question the validity of the pandemic’s danger represents 14% of Canadian men, 15% of the residents of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan and 20% of Conservative Party of Canada voters in the 2019 federal election. Their views have resonated in some corners of social media, but their message has never been representative of the majority.

As this group remains agitated, the rest of the country looks to the future with hope. This month, most Canadians – for the first time in eight different measurements since the pandemic began – believe that the worst of COVID-19 is behind us (55%), while just over a quarter (27%) think it still lies ahead. These numbers are drastically different from what we saw at the start of the year, when a frustrated holiday season had 50% of us expecting the worst – a proportion that has fallen by 23 points in four months.

