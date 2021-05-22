174610
Do you support the return of indoor dining in B.C.?

Poll: indoor dining return

Castanet Staff - | Story: 334730

British Columbia's current slate of so-called "circuit breaker" restrictions is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 24, including a ban imposed late in March on indoor dining at all restaurants in the province.

On Friday (May 21), BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO and President Ian Tostenson told members of the industry that restaurants "are able to open on Tuesday, May 25 for indoor dining."

Tostenson was speaking via the BCRFA industry newsletter. He goes on to advise restaurant owners, operators, and employees to "go back to the protocols and restrictions that were in place March 29, 2021" if they open their doors to customers on Tuesday.

However, while the specific public health order pertaining to indoor dining was only put into place through the end of the Victoria Day holiday, during a media briefing on Thursday, May 20, Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry would not specifically address what Tuesday - and beyond - might look like for businesses and individuals impacted by the current restrictions.

