173967

Will you be leaving your community this long weekend?

Poll: long weekend travel

Castanet Staff - | Story: 334623

Just a few days before the May long weekend, Okanagan residents are being asked to stay within their health region reduce the spread of COVID-19.

President and CEO of Tourism Kelowna Lisanne Ballantyne says there are plenty of options for residents in our own backyard to keep us occupied.

“Think of it as supporting local businesses , and supporting local and experiencing tourism right here at home. There are ways to enjoy things like boat rentals, like water skiing, or parasailing. With all the water attractions, there are ways to enjoy that and still be within health protocols,” said Ballantyne.

She also stressed that those who choose to go out and enjoy themselves over the long weekend should follow public health orders.

Premier of B.C. John Horgan said Thursday he does not want residents getting too excited about the possibility of restrictions easing soon, or it could impact the province's reopening timeline.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

May 18, 2021 - 7102 votes
Is B.C. doing enough to fight climate change?

Yes: 3527
No: 2710
Unsure: 865

May 17, 2021 - 8324 votes
Should Canada boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?

Yes: 5766
No: 1908
Unsure: 650

May 16, 2021 - 15998 votes
Do you support the use of e-scooters in your community?

Yes: 6846
No: 9152

May 15, 2021 - 10672 votes
Should the U.S./Canada land border be reopened?

Yes: 4410
No: 5909
Unsure: 353

May 13, 2021 - 14690 votes
Do you support linking COVID-19 penalty payment to driver's license renewals?

Yes: 6657
No: 7850
Unsure: 183



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


171983
174165
173086
172727