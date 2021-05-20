Will you be leaving your community this long weekend?

Just a few days before the May long weekend, Okanagan residents are being asked to stay within their health region reduce the spread of COVID-19.

President and CEO of Tourism Kelowna Lisanne Ballantyne says there are plenty of options for residents in our own backyard to keep us occupied.

“Think of it as supporting local businesses , and supporting local and experiencing tourism right here at home. There are ways to enjoy things like boat rentals, like water skiing, or parasailing. With all the water attractions, there are ways to enjoy that and still be within health protocols,” said Ballantyne.

She also stressed that those who choose to go out and enjoy themselves over the long weekend should follow public health orders.

Premier of B.C. John Horgan said Thursday he does not want residents getting too excited about the possibility of restrictions easing soon, or it could impact the province's reopening timeline.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]