173325
164091

Is B.C. doing enough to fight climate change?

Poll: Climate change efforts

Castanet Staff - | Story: 334365

The world has a narrow path to walk to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, and so far, it’s falling far short.

That’s according to a landmark report issued by the International Energy Agency (IEA) Tuesday, which traced a blueprint to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century.

Carbon neutrality doesn’t mean eliminating the use of fossil fuels. But it does mean drastically reducing the burning of oil, gas and coal while offsetting any additional emissions through technology like carbon capture or planting trees.

That goal, outlines the report Net Zero by 2050, is the minimum but formidable target countries around the world need to hit in order to stave off 1.5 C in global temperature rise from preindustrial levels — the point where scientists say irreversible damage will be done to the Earth’s climate system.

The call to action is not new — environmentalists and international organizations have been calling for an energy revolution to wean the global economy off gas, oil and coal for decades.

But the International Energy Agency commands a different audience and has long advised countries around the world on their energy policies since its birth in the wake of the 1973 global oil crisis.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

May 16, 2021 - 15998 votes
Do you support the use of e-scooters in your community?

Yes: 6846
No: 9152

May 15, 2021 - 10672 votes
Should the U.S./Canada land border be reopened?

Yes: 4410
No: 5909
Unsure: 353

May 13, 2021 - 14690 votes
Do you support linking COVID-19 penalty payment to driver's license renewals?

Yes: 6657
No: 7850
Unsure: 183

May 12, 2021 - 8582 votes
Are you feeling optimistic about summer?

Yes: 3522
No: 4110
Unsure: 950

May 11, 2021 - 10787 votes
Do you support a ban on vehicle idling in your community?

Yes: 4414
No: 5777
Unsure: 596



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


172930
170388
173086
173470