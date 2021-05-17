174178

Should Canada boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?

Poll: Olympic boycott?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 334254

Groups alleging human-rights abuses against minorities in China are calling for a full-blown boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move likely to ratchet up pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations.

A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others issued a statement Monday calling for the boycott, eschewing lesser measures that had been floated like “diplomatic boycotts" and further negotiations with the IOC or China.

“The time for talking with the IOC is over,” Lhadon Tethong of the Tibet Action Institute said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press. “This cannot be games as usual or business as usual; not for the IOC and not for the international community.”

The Beijing Games are set to open on Feb. 4, 2022, just six months after the postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo are to end.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

May 16, 2021 - 15998 votes
Do you support the use of e-scooters in your community?

Yes: 6846
No: 9152

May 15, 2021 - 10672 votes
Should the U.S./Canada land border be reopened?

Yes: 4410
No: 5909
Unsure: 353

May 13, 2021 - 14690 votes
Do you support linking COVID-19 penalty payment to driver's license renewals?

Yes: 6657
No: 7850
Unsure: 183

May 12, 2021 - 8582 votes
Are you feeling optimistic about summer?

Yes: 3522
No: 4110
Unsure: 950

May 11, 2021 - 10787 votes
Do you support a ban on vehicle idling in your community?

Yes: 4414
No: 5777
Unsure: 596



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


172930
173404
173086
172934