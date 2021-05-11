Do you support a ban on vehicle idling in you community?

Photo: Thinkstock

It may soon become illegal for you to idle you vehicle within some, or all Central Okanagan communities.

A report for Thursday's RDCO Governance and Services Committee meeting suggests such a bylaw is in the works as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Two years ago, staff were asked to report on strategies to reduce PM2.5 particulates, and present idling control bylaws to municipalities who were interested within the Central Okanagan.

Regional air quality program co-ordinator Nancy Mora Castro says that bylaw will be coming to Kelowna city council later this year.

In her report, Castro says idling control is considered a municipal environmental best practice, and would "put the Central Okanagan municipalities in line with 30 British Columbia municipalities that have implemented similar bylaws."

In Kamloops, motorists can be fined $100 for idling more than three minutes while in Vancouver, fines can range from $250 to $10,000 when a vehicle is idling for more than three minutes or while unattended and unlocked.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]