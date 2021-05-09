172623
Have you received a COVID-19 vaccine?

Poll: vaccinated yet?

Castanet Staff

Interior Health announced a milestone in their vaccinations on Friday, administering approximately 335,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Interior.

Their #journey2immunity campaign continues towards the goal of offering a vaccine to every eligible person in IH.

“Across Interior Health, hundreds of people attending their appointments at immunization clinics every day and emerging with a dose of vaccine that will protect them from serious illness or death by COVID-19,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said in a press release. “It’s uplifting to see the excitement of newly vaccinated people.”

The Interior’s vaccine rollout is a coordinated effort between IH and the First Nations Health Authority. According to IH, 320,237 first doses and 16,583 second doses of vaccine have been administered to people throughout the Interior region, for a total of 336,820 administered doses.

