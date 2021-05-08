Do you believe the BC government has been transparent in its handling of the pandemic?

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

In the wake of leaked reports earlier this week from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), which show health officials in B.C. have been withholding detailed data from the public, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry defended the province's data-release procedures May 7.

BCCDC reports provide on a weekly basis detailed accounts of where COVID-19 case counts are located, and on neighbourhood-level vaccinations.

"We do release almost all of that information that within some of the reports that were posted," Henry said. "It comes out in various different forms."

She said that B.C. is releasing more than what some provinces are providing.

The BCCDC's weekly reports, however, are about four times as long as those made public in B.C., and they contain a much deeper breakdown on how variants of concern are spreading. The reports have also noted the risk to B.C., given that neighbour Alberta has been enduring the highest per-capita infection rate in the country.

"First and foremost, the surveillance data that we collect is for decision making," she said. "You need to understand what the backstory is before you understand what the numbers are."

