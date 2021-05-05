Did you receive Wednesday's test emergency alert?

Photo: Glacier Media

Smartphones, radios and televisions will be sounded off a signal Wednesday across B.C.

The biannual Alert Ready system, a national emergency broadcast test, took place Wednesday (May 5) at 1:55 p.m.

The last test was conducted in November 2020; one was scheduled for May 2020, but was cancelled resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launching in April 2018, formally known as the National Public Alerting System (NPAS), the signal is a test to assess Alert Ready's overall emergency-response management and to take notes to find where improvements are needed when it comes to public safety.

