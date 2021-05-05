173325
168122

Did you receive Wednesday's test emergency alert?

Poll: did you get the alert?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 333095

Smartphones, radios and televisions will be sounded off a signal Wednesday across B.C.

The biannual Alert Ready system, a national emergency broadcast test, took place Wednesday (May 5) at 1:55 p.m.

The last test was conducted in November 2020; one was scheduled for May 2020, but was cancelled resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launching in April 2018, formally known as the National Public Alerting System (NPAS), the signal is a test to assess Alert Ready's overall emergency-response management and to take notes to find where improvements are needed when it comes to public safety.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

May 4, 2021 - 9112 votes
Are you having trouble keeping up with changing COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations?

Yes: 5160
No: 3728
Unsure: 224

May 3, 2021 - 9986 votes
Should quarantine restrictions be lifted for those who travel to the U.S. to get vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes: 2873
No: 6551
Unsure: 562

May 2, 2021 - 18660 votes
Should non-essential travel into B.C. from Alberta be restricted?

Yes: 13926
No: 4734

May 1, 2021 - 9864 votes
Should B.C. bail out the PNE/Playland?

Yes: 4209
No: 4746
Unsure: 909

April 29, 2021 - 15000 votes
Have you received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yet?

Yes: 6350
Appointment is booked: 1580
Not yet: 3894
Won't be getting it: 3176



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


171367
170292
172934