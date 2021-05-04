Are you having trouble keeping up with changing COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations?
Poll: changing guidelines
Castanet Staff - May 4, 2021 / 7:15 pm | Story: 332963
Photo: The Canadian Press
With thousands of doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine creeping towards their expiration date in freezers across Canada, many provinces moved in mid-April to let people as young as 40 start getting vaccinated with them.
Generation X stepped up to get the first vaccine they were offered, but then the National Advisory Committee on Immunization came out with a warning: if you aren't at particularly high risk of getting COVID-19, or getting really sick from it, then you might want to wait for the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna instead.
Josh Greenberg, director of the school of journalism and communication at Carleton University in Ottawa, said the resulting confusion undermines the long-standing message to get the first vaccine you can.
Read more.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
