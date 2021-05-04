173478
170608

Are you having trouble keeping up with changing COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations?

Poll: changing guidelines

Castanet Staff - | Story: 332963

With thousands of doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine creeping towards their expiration date in freezers across Canada, many provinces moved in mid-April to let people as young as 40 start getting vaccinated with them.

Generation X stepped up to get the first vaccine they were offered, but then the National Advisory Committee on Immunization came out with a warning: if you aren't at particularly high risk of getting COVID-19, or getting really sick from it, then you might want to wait for the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna instead.

Josh Greenberg, director of the school of journalism and communication at Carleton University in Ottawa, said the resulting confusion undermines the long-standing message to get the first vaccine you can.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

May 2, 2021 - 18660 votes
Should non-essential travel into B.C. from Alberta be restricted?

Yes: 13926
No: 4734

May 1, 2021 - 9864 votes
Should B.C. bail out the PNE/Playland?

Yes: 4209
No: 4746
Unsure: 909

April 29, 2021 - 15000 votes
Have you received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yet?

Yes: 6350
Appointment is booked: 1580
Not yet: 3894
Won't be getting it: 3176

April 28, 2021 - 9935 votes
If mandated paid sick leave comes to BC, who should pay for it?

Taxpayers: 1482
Businesses: 4350
Don't support it at all: 2867
Unsure: 1236

April 27, 2021 - 12593 votes
Should voting be mandatory in Canada?

Yes: 4378
No: 7580
Unsure: 635



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


173481
172970
172929