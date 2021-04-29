Have you received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yet?

Photo: The Canadian Press

With a ramp of vaccine delivery to British Columbia expected over the next few weeks, along with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province will “be in a different space” with vaccine availability soon.

The Pfizer vaccine has long been the province's most supplied COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for about 68 per cent of the vaccines administered to British Columbians so far. This week, B.C. received 138,060 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but that number is expected to double next week.

“I believe that we are going to be in a different space hopefully when the Pfizer starts arriving on Monday, where we will have enough vaccine to really accelerate those clinics,” Dr. Henry said Thursday.

“As things speed up in the next few weeks, [the vaccine roll-out] will go down in age very quickly.”

She noted that at this pace, every adult in B.C. will be offered a vaccine by mid-June.

