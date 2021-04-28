172212
If mandated paid sick leave comes to BC, who should pay for it?

Poll: paid sick leave

Castanet Staff - | Story: 332419

Ontario will give all workers three paid sick days to help employees take time off to self-isolate during the pandemic.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced the measure today after months of intense pressure from experts and advocates who've said sick leave would help reduce workplace outbreaks.

McNaughton says the province will reimburse employers up to $200 a day for what they pay out through the program.

He says the program – which will be administered through the Workplace Insurance and Safety Board – will be retroactive to April 19 and will end on Sept. 25.

The program will be created through a new bill the government was to introduce today, which still must be passed by the legislature.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford promised the province would implement its own sick-leave program after criticizing the federal government for not enhancing its Canadian Recovery Sickness Benefit.

