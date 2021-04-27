172602
Should voting be mandatory in Canada?

Poll: mandatory voting

Castanet Staff - | Story: 332206

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole recently told a virtual crowd he is looking closely at how Australia makes voting mandatory — and whether Canada should follow its lead.

The remarks came when O'Toole was asked about proportional representation during an event hosted by the Delta Chamber of Commerce in British Columbia earlier this month.

O'Toole said he did not support that kind of electoral reform, but added that he has been "thinking about and talking about" how Australia requires its citizens to cast a ballot.

Australia is one of the few countries in the world that has made it compulsory to vote at all levels of government, or else risk being fined, and voter turnout is relatively high.

The Conservative leader noted Canadians living abroad can vote, a right that has been protected by the courts.

"Now that people can live in Hong Kong or Europe and vote — shouldn’t we be following the lead of one of our sort of peer parliamentary democracies, like Australia, and thinking that basic element of citizenship is voting, even if you mark none of the above?" O'Toole told the virtual crowd on April 16.

