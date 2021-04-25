Should hotels cancel bookings from out-of-town travellers?

Photo: Flickr / KJarrett

During the B.C. government's announcement Friday about the province's new travel restrictions, Minister Mike Farnworth said hotels would be cancelling bookings from recreational, out-of-town travellers. But that doesn't appear to be the case.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced Friday that all “non-essential” travel into and out of the Lower Mainland will be immediately restricted and police will enforce the new order with road checks in key areas.

But with no order stopping Albertans from entering the province, Farnworth said his government had been working with “tourism and accommodation industry leaders” to encourage hotels to cancel non-essential bookings from out of town, and to not take any future bookings from out-of-town travellers as well.

But Ingrid Jarrett, President and CEO of the BC Hotel Association, said they are simply encouraging hotels to educate travellers on the new orders, and leaving the decision to cancel with those travelling.

“Some hotels may be [cancelling bookings], and it would be their choice. What our position is, on behalf of the industry, is that we're sending out the information about the new orders, so the person who has booked the room can determine whether or not they are travelling for essential purposes," Jarrett said.

“The reason for that is we don't know where their home community is and we don't know why they're travelling and very specifically, we are not the authority to police whether someone is on essential travel or whether they're travelling for pleasure.

