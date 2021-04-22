171791
169547

Do you find social media toxic to your mental health?

Poll: social media toxicity

Castanet Staff - | Story: 331838

The last couple of years have not been particularly great for the dissemination of news in North America.

First, we went through extremely divisive political campaigns in the United States and Canada, where supporters of a particular candidate or party consistently put down all others.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic precipitated the delivery of “alternative facts” meant to confuse the public at a time when accuracy was – and still is – paramount.

When Research Co. and Glacier Media recently asked Canadians about their experiences using social media, all of the problems we originally identified in 2019 persist today. However, as was the case a couple of years ago, members of specific generations are finding it easier to discover, tune out and report toxicity.

In a country that prides itself on being inclusive and caring, the proportion of comments and posts that are downright insulting is troublesome. More than a quarter of Canadian social media users (27%) say they found racist content on their social media feed over the past year – a proportion that rises to 39% among those aged 18 to 34 and to 38% in British Columbia.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

April 20, 2021 - 13928 votes
Are you comfortable with police using facial recognition software?

Yes: 4246
No: 8891
Unsure: 791

April 19, 2021 - 20441 votes
Do you support the travel restrictions coming to BC?

Yes: 9115
No: 10739
Unsure: 587

April 18, 2021 - 22000 votes
Would you like to see more or fewer COVID-19 restrictions in B.C.?

More: 7916
Fewer: 11117
Stay the same: 2967

April 17, 2021 - 6697 votes
Should Vancouver bid on the 2030 Winter Olympics?

Yes: 2650
No: 3767
Unsure: 280

April 15, 2021 - 9674 votes
How should the feds try to lower cell phone and internet prices in Canada?

Nationalize a network: 1120
Allow foreign competition: 3803
Mandate price caps: 3891
Other: 485
Do nothing: 375



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


169798
172747
172909
171684