Are you comfortable with police using facial recognition software?

The Vancouver Police Department is researching best practices governing the lawful use of facial recognition technology with the aim of drafting a policy before the end of the year.

The department’s push for a policy comes two months after Canada’s privacy commissioner blasted New York-based company Clearview AI for violating the country’s privacy laws.

Those violations involved Clearview collecting images of Canadians, including children, and marketing its services to law enforcement in Canada.

Vancouver police acknowledged last year that one of its investigators from its Internet child exploitation unit downloaded a trial version of the service after attending a conference on child exploitation.

The officer uploaded one photograph into Clearview’s database in an effort to identify a person to support an investigation concerning the production and distribution of child pornography.

In a report that went before the Vancouver Police Board April 15, the department said the use of the software did not assist in the investigation.

