Do you support the travel restrictions coming to BC?

On Friday, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth will issue orders under the emergency program act to restrict people's ability to leave their health authority.

"This will be conducted through random audits, not unlike roadside stops for a counter-attack during the Christmas season. They will be susceptible to all travellers not just a few travellers and again they will be random and there will be a fine if you are travelling outside of your area, without a legitimate reason," said Horgan.

"We will be consulting with the BIPOC community to make sure that we bring forward these restrictions in a way that does not give anyone fear that there will be additional repercussions. This is about travel, there will be no additional authority given to police.

"This will be a random audit to ensure people are following the guidelines."

At the end of this week, Horgan stated that BC Ferries will stop accepting bookings for recreational vehicles like campers and trailers. It will also be contacting its passengers that have booked reservations to make sure that their travel is essential and not recreational.

