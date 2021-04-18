171790

Would you like to see more or less COVID-19 restrictions in B.C.?

Poll: more virus restrictions?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 331305

Ontario is extending a stay-at-home order, limiting interprovincial travel and shutting outdoor recreational facilities while giving police new powers to enforce the restrictions amid an onslaught of COVID-19.

In stretching the current four-week stay-at-home order to six weeks, Premier Doug Ford said on Friday the province was on its heels and tougher measures were needed.

"We're losing the battle between the variants and vaccines," Ford said. "The reality is there are few options left."

Other measures include restricting outdoor gatherings to members of the same household — people who live alone can join another household — and closing recreational facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds and golf courses.

Read more.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

April 15, 2021 - 9674 votes
How should the feds try to lower cell phone and internet prices in Canada?

Nationalize a network: 1120
Allow foreign competition: 3803
Mandate price caps: 3891
Other: 485
Do nothing: 375

April 14, 2021 - 14834 votes
Should schools in B.C. temporarily close due to the pandemic?

Yes: 5092
No: 8830
Unsure: 912

April 13, 2021 - 9912 votes
Should indoor yoga be allowed right now?

Yes: 3336
No: 6052
Unsure: 524

April 12, 2021 - 11327 votes
Do you do your own taxes, or hire someone?

Do my own: 4825
Use a tax prep firm (ie. H&R Block): 1573
My accountant does them: 4339
Other: 590

April 11, 2021 - 26751 votes
Do you have a preference of COVID-19 vaccines?

Pfizer: 9041
Moderna: 1748
AstraZeneca: 169
No preference: 2799
Don't want a vaccine: 12994



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


171367
170292
171597