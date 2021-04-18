Would you like to see more or less COVID-19 restrictions in B.C.?

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Ontario is extending a stay-at-home order, limiting interprovincial travel and shutting outdoor recreational facilities while giving police new powers to enforce the restrictions amid an onslaught of COVID-19.

In stretching the current four-week stay-at-home order to six weeks, Premier Doug Ford said on Friday the province was on its heels and tougher measures were needed.

"We're losing the battle between the variants and vaccines," Ford said. "The reality is there are few options left."

Other measures include restricting outdoor gatherings to members of the same household — people who live alone can join another household — and closing recreational facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds and golf courses.

