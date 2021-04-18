Would you like to see more or less COVID-19 restrictions in B.C.?
Castanet Staff - Apr 18, 2021 / 8:00 am | Story: 331305
Photo: BC gov. Flickr
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry
Ontario is extending a stay-at-home order, limiting interprovincial travel and shutting outdoor recreational facilities while giving police new powers to enforce the restrictions amid an onslaught of COVID-19.
In stretching the current four-week stay-at-home order to six weeks, Premier Doug Ford said on Friday the province was on its heels and tougher measures were needed.
"We're losing the battle between the variants and vaccines," Ford said. "The reality is there are few options left."
Other measures include restricting outdoor gatherings to members of the same household — people who live alone can join another household — and closing recreational facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds and golf courses.
April 15, 2021 - 9674 votes
How should the feds try to lower cell phone and internet prices in Canada?
| Nationalize a network:
| 1120
| Allow foreign competition:
| 3803
| Mandate price caps:
| 3891
| Other:
| 485
| Do nothing:
| 375
April 14, 2021 - 14834 votes
Should schools in B.C. temporarily close due to the pandemic?
| Yes:
| 5092
| No:
| 8830
| Unsure:
| 912
April 13, 2021 - 9912 votes
Should indoor yoga be allowed right now?
| Yes:
| 3336
| No:
| 6052
| Unsure:
| 524
April 12, 2021 - 11327 votes
Do you do your own taxes, or hire someone?
| Do my own:
| 4825
| Use a tax prep firm (ie. H&R Block):
| 1573
| My accountant does them:
| 4339
| Other:
| 590
April 11, 2021 - 26751 votes
Do you have a preference of COVID-19 vaccines?
| Pfizer:
| 9041
| Moderna:
| 1748
| AstraZeneca:
| 169
| No preference:
| 2799
| Don't want a vaccine:
| 12994