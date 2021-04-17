171791

Should Vancouver bid on the 2030 Winter Olympics?

Poll: 2030 Winter Olympics

Castanet Staff - | Story: 331238

The head of Vancouver’s 2010 Winter Olympics says planning and hosting a 2030 Games would be a regional event to help lift B.C. from the COVID-19 pandemic doldrums.

And, said John Furlong, such a Games bid would involve multiple communities and need neither new venue construction nor need government funding outside a federal security commitment.

“The biggest event in the world needs an owner,” Furlong told the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT) April 16. “I think we qualify.”

Furlong is no stranger to making an Olympics hosting bid. With Jack Poole and a handful of others, it was Furlong who spearheaded the move to get the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He later served as CEO of the Vancouver Organizing Committee or VANOC.

Would he be the CEO for 2030? “Absolutely, definitely no,” he said.

This time, Furlong said, he wants to carry with the Olympic bid torch but would pass it on to others to run with.

At this point, it’s clear Whistler could be part of such a Games.

“In 2010, it felt like we were living the dream,” Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton said. “I think B.C. 2030 makes a lot of sense.”

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

