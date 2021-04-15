172623
172472

How should the feds try to lower cell phone and internet prices in Canada?

Poll: lowering phone bills

Castanet Staff - | Story: 331130

Canada's biggest wireless network operators suffered a major setback Thursday as the CRTC issued orders that will make it easier for smaller rivals to compete, which in turn will likely reduce costs for mobile phone users.

The federal telecom regulator adopted a number of recommendations that consumer groups and smaller telecom businesses pursued, arguing it should be less expensive for emerging operators to connect to national wireless networks on a wholesale basis.

The CRTC says regional networks that meet certain standards will be able to operate as a "mobile virtual network operators" — or MVNOs — in areas where competition is limited.

That means they pay wholesale for access to the major networks while maintaining a distinct customer base.

The CRTC has also given Bell, Rogers and Telus — plus government-owned SaskTel — three months to provide more affordable plans for seniors, low-income earners and people who use mobile phones sparingly.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

April 14, 2021 - 14834 votes
Should schools in B.C. temporarily close due to the pandemic?

Yes: 5092
No: 8830
Unsure: 912

April 13, 2021 - 9912 votes
Should indoor yoga be allowed right now?

Yes: 3336
No: 6052
Unsure: 524

April 12, 2021 - 11327 votes
Do you do your own taxes, or hire someone?

Do my own: 4825
Use a tax prep firm (ie. H&R Block): 1573
My accountant does them: 4339
Other: 590

April 11, 2021 - 26751 votes
Do you have a preference of COVID-19 vaccines?

Pfizer: 9041
Moderna: 1748
AstraZeneca: 169
No preference: 2799
Don't want a vaccine: 12994

April 8, 2021 - 13744 votes
Do you support a federal carbon tax?

Yes: 1962
No: 11429
Unsure: 353



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


171228
170292
172300