Should indoor yoga be allowed right now?

Poll: pandemic yoga

Castanet Staff - | Story: 330868

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support a Revelstoke yoga studio that was fined more than $2,500 for violating public health orders.

On April 8, Revelstoke RCMP responded to a report the business was continuing to operate and host adult fitness classes in contravention of pandemic restrictions.

Sgt. Chris Dodds said police attended and found a number of patrons on site who were prepared to participate in a group-fitness class.

Dodds says police spoke with a representative of the business, explained the current COVID-19 regulations and restrictions, along with the consequences for failing to abide by public health orders.

Despite those discussions, the owner-operator proceeded with the class, so police issued a pair of violation tickets under the Emergency Program Act – $2,300 for organizing or hosting a non-compliant event, and $230 for failing to comply with direction.

“We stand in support of Rebecca Marchildon and The Alchemy Yoga Studio,” said a statement on the GoFundMe page, which was started by Christiane Duclos.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

