Do you have a preference of COVID-19 vaccines?

Poll: vaccine preference?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 330611

Health officials under criticism for the pace of vaccine administration in the province pulled off a pleasant surprise heading into the weekend.

The Pharmasave in downtown Kelowna found out they were going to receive 400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday night, and by Friday morning, they were injecting doses into arms.

One of the downtown Pharmasave owners, Leanne Misfeldt, tells Castanet they were selected based on their past proven ability to deliver a high quantity of flu vaccines.

"We just got a call from IH telling us that we have been given 400 doses but there wasn't much more information shared," Misfeldt said.

