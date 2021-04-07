171782

Should psychological care be covered by BC's MSP program?

Poll: psychological care

Castanet Staff - | Story: 330322

British Columbia psychologists are calling on the provincial government to provide more mental health coverage under its Medical Services Plan (MSP), and the public is invited to give input.

"British Columbians have struggled so much over the past year. COVID-19 has placed our population under enormous stress and now anxiety, depression, and people contemplating suicide are at an all-time high," said the British Columbia Psychological Association in a news release.

The association says successful medical treatment requires a team of professionals working together including nurses, physicians, pharmacists, and other specialty health care providers.

The same is true for successful mental and behavioural health treatment, the group says. "Now is the time to ensure that British Columbians have all qualified professionals available to be a part of their healthcare team—including registered psychologists."

Integrating psychology into healthcare services is standard practice in many parts of the world. The association says access to mental health care would be dramatically improved if B.C. started covering psychological services through the Medical Services Plan (MSP) or the Alternative Payments Plan (APP) with a referral from a physician.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

April 6, 2021 - 9738 votes
Do you support open-net fish farms in B.C.?

Yes: 3302
No: 5650
Unsure: 786

April 5, 2021 - 20608 votes
Do you approve of how the B.C. government has managed the pandemic?

Yes: 4904
No: 14382
Unsure: 1322

April 4, 2021 - 22590 votes
Should churches be allowed to host indoor services?

Yes: 10331
No: 11752
Unsure: 507

April 2, 2021 - 10381 votes
Are you gathering with your family this Easter long weekend?

Yes: 3558
No: 6823

March 31, 2021 - 10736 votes
Are you worried about the size of the federal deficit?

Yes: 8178
No: 2234
Unsure: 324



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


171676
160980
162393
171594