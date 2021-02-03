Should BC students be required to wear masks in the classroom?

Photo: pixabay

The B.C. government is set to make an announcement Thursday regarding the pandemic and school system.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside and the president of the BC School Trustees Association Stephanie Higginson at 10 a.m. for a news conference.

The government says it will provide “an update on enhanced health and safety guidelines for K-12 students and staff, and more funding to support the continued safe operations of schools throughout the province.”

The BC Teachers Federation has been asking for the province to require students to wear masks in the classroom, rather than just in common areas. The union has also been asking for “better physical distancing measures” and ventilation upgrades.

