169203
168674

Should BC students be required to wear masks in the classroom?

Poll: Masks in the classroom

- | Story: 323998

The B.C. government is set to make an announcement Thursday regarding the pandemic and school system.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside and the president of the BC School Trustees Association Stephanie Higginson at 10 a.m. for a news conference.

The government says it will provide “an update on enhanced health and safety guidelines for K-12 students and staff, and more funding to support the continued safe operations of schools throughout the province.”

The BC Teachers Federation has been asking for the province to require students to wear masks in the classroom, rather than just in common areas. The union has also been asking for “better physical distancing measures” and ventilation upgrades.

Castanet will carry the news conference live.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

February 1, 2021 - 9185 votes
Do you support the culling of Canada geese in the Thompson-Okanagan?

Yes: 6540
No: 2110
Unsure: 535

January 31, 2021 - 14737 votes
Do you agree with Canada halting flights to the Mexico and the Caribbean?

Yes: 11241
No: 3496

January 30, 2021 - 9445 votes
How is your mental health compared to one year ago?

Better: 1158
Worse: 4065
The same: 3887
Unsure: 335

January 28, 2021 - 8292 votes
Do you support a universal basic income in BC?

Yes: 2773
No: 4699
Unsure: 820

January 27, 2021 - 11855 votes
Should people coming to BC from other provinces need to quarantine for two weeks?

Yes: 7358
No: 3833
Unsure: 664



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


162394
167895