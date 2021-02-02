168276
168089

Should ICBC be issuing rebates to drivers, or saving the money for a rainy day?

Poll: ICBC rebates

- | Story: 323890

ICBC customers will be receiving one-time rebates this spring averaging $190.

The insurance provider says it has saved $600 million thanks to a major decrease in crashes due to empty roads during the pandemic.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, ICBC has reported fewer collisions and lower claim costs, providing a boost to income. The BC government says that was only partly offset by lower premium revenue due to lapsed and cancelled insurance policies.

"As people's driving behaviours changed during the pandemic, including staying close to home and off the roads, ICBC's savings grew," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "After assessing the full benefit of pandemic-related savings against ICBC's bottom line, we are now set to deliver a significant rebate to millions of B.C. drivers."

Most customers who had an active policy from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, will be eligible, with their rebate amount based on a portion of what they paid for coverage during that period. Exceptions include customers with short-term, storage or distance-based policies, whose premiums already reflect lower usage.

ICBC will begin mailing rebate cheques in mid-March 2021. This one-time rebate is separate from the Enhanced Care refunds customers will start to receive in May 2021.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

February 1, 2021 - 9185 votes
Do you support the culling of Canada geese in the Thompson-Okanagan?

Yes: 6540
No: 2110
Unsure: 535

January 31, 2021 - 14737 votes
Do you agree with Canada halting flights to the Mexico and the Caribbean?

Yes: 11241
No: 3496

January 30, 2021 - 9445 votes
How is your mental health compared to one year ago?

Better: 1158
Worse: 4065
The same: 3887
Unsure: 335

January 28, 2021 - 8292 votes
Do you support a universal basic income in BC?

Yes: 2773
No: 4699
Unsure: 820

January 27, 2021 - 11855 votes
Should people coming to BC from other provinces need to quarantine for two weeks?

Yes: 7358
No: 3833
Unsure: 664



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


169055
169092
162393