Should ICBC be issuing rebates to drivers, or saving the money for a rainy day?

Photo: CTV News

ICBC customers will be receiving one-time rebates this spring averaging $190.

The insurance provider says it has saved $600 million thanks to a major decrease in crashes due to empty roads during the pandemic.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, ICBC has reported fewer collisions and lower claim costs, providing a boost to income. The BC government says that was only partly offset by lower premium revenue due to lapsed and cancelled insurance policies.

"As people's driving behaviours changed during the pandemic, including staying close to home and off the roads, ICBC's savings grew," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. "After assessing the full benefit of pandemic-related savings against ICBC's bottom line, we are now set to deliver a significant rebate to millions of B.C. drivers."

Most customers who had an active policy from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, will be eligible, with their rebate amount based on a portion of what they paid for coverage during that period. Exceptions include customers with short-term, storage or distance-based policies, whose premiums already reflect lower usage.

ICBC will begin mailing rebate cheques in mid-March 2021. This one-time rebate is separate from the Enhanced Care refunds customers will start to receive in May 2021.

