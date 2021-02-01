168204
Do you support the culling of Canada geese in the Thompson-Okanagan?

Poll: Canada goose cull

Castanet Staff - | Story: 323714

Vernon wants to get rid of unwanted geese – and Frank Latchford says he can help.

The former wildlife control officer at Vancouver International Airport now lives in Lake Country and says he's seen the Canada goose population grow at nearby Kaloya Park, at the south end of Kalamalka Lake.

"We live a couple of lots south of Kaloya Park on Kal Lake, and have observed the goose population increase exponentially since 1987," he says.

"The (Regional District of Central Okanagan) parks department spend countless hours and dollars clearing and cleaning up after the geese problem at Kaloya... We know the water quality and coliform count is extremely high and rarely reported," he added.

Vernon city council approved a cull of Canada geese this week, following growing concern over the birds fouling parks and beaches with their droppings.

The city is already a member of the Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program, which since 2007 has used egg addling, or shaking, to sterilize the eggs.

