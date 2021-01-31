Do you agree with Canada halting flights to the Mexico and the Caribbean?
Poll: cancel sunshine flights?
Photo: The Canadian Press
Four of Canada's major airlines have suspended service to Mexico and the Caribbean as of today.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat had agreed to the measure in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The restriction will last until April 30, and Trudeau says the airlines will help arrange the return of customers currently on a trip.
It's one of a suite of new government measures aimed at preventing Canadians from travelling abroad in the doldrums of February and throughout spring break.
Read more.
January 30, 2021 - 9445 votes
How is your mental health compared to one year ago?
| Better:
| 1158
| Worse:
| 4065
| The same:
| 3887
| Unsure:
| 335
January 28, 2021 - 8292 votes
Do you support a universal basic income in BC?
| Yes:
| 2773
| No:
| 4699
| Unsure:
| 820
January 27, 2021 - 11855 votes
Should people coming to BC from other provinces need to quarantine for two weeks?
| Yes:
| 7358
| No:
| 3833
| Unsure:
| 664
January 26, 2021 - 10814 votes
Should former Gov. General Julie Payette still receive her pension?
| Yes:
| 1658
| No:
| 8724
| Unsure:
| 432
January 25, 2021 - 8075 votes
Should BC be providing training to Chinese police recruits?
| Yes:
| 1206
| No:
| 6333
| Unsure:
| 536