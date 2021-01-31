169203
167533

Do you agree with Canada halting flights to the Mexico and the Caribbean?

Poll: cancel sunshine flights?

- | Story: 323617

Four of Canada's major airlines have suspended service to Mexico and the Caribbean as of today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat had agreed to the measure in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The restriction will last until April 30, and Trudeau says the airlines will help arrange the return of customers currently on a trip.

It's one of a suite of new government measures aimed at preventing Canadians from travelling abroad in the doldrums of February and throughout spring break.

Read more.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

January 30, 2021 - 9445 votes
How is your mental health compared to one year ago?

Better: 1158
Worse: 4065
The same: 3887
Unsure: 335

January 28, 2021 - 8292 votes
Do you support a universal basic income in BC?

Yes: 2773
No: 4699
Unsure: 820

January 27, 2021 - 11855 votes
Should people coming to BC from other provinces need to quarantine for two weeks?

Yes: 7358
No: 3833
Unsure: 664

January 26, 2021 - 10814 votes
Should former Gov. General Julie Payette still receive her pension?

Yes: 1658
No: 8724
Unsure: 432

January 25, 2021 - 8075 votes
Should BC be providing training to Chinese police recruits?

Yes: 1206
No: 6333
Unsure: 536



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


167367
162393
167366