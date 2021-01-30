169042
How is your mental health compared to one year ago?

Poll: mental health check

A new poll from Insights West and Pacific Blue Cross reveals a dramatic rise in mental issues in British Columbia over the past year.

"A significant number of B.C. residents are experiencing more worry, 62 per cent, stress, 60 per cent, anxiety, 59 per cent, and boredom, 59 per cent, compared to pre-pandemic levels, and those experiencing more loneliness has increased 10 percentage points since September," according to Insights West.

The poll also asked British Columbians about the state of their overall mental health compared to the fall, and there is surprisingly little improvement despite the hope of vaccinations on the horizon.

“The pandemic has had a dramatic impact on the mental health and well-being of British Columbians that is proving to be wider reaching than the economic toll that we’ve experienced” says Steve Mossop, president of Insights West. “The extent to which BC residents are feeling down has been widespread, although it seems that the vaccine is giving people hope that things will improve.”

When asked about the September to December 2020 time period, the majority, 57 per cent of B.C. residents, consider their mental health to be ‘excellent’, 8 per cent, ‘very good’, 17 per cent or ‘good’, 32 per cent.

