Should people coming to BC from other provinces need to quarantine for two weeks?

Poll: provincial quarantine

Castanet Staff - | Story: 323283

Despite Manitoba moving to implement a 14-day quarantine rule for those entering the province, B.C. has no similar plans.

Tuesday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced anyone returning home to Manitoba from anywhere in Canada will be required to self-isolate for 14 days beginning Friday, but during a media availability Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said his government will not be following suit for the time being.

“Until such time as the public health officer advises me that there's a benefit to going down that road, we're going to leave it untraveled for the time being,” Horgan said.

He noted that B.C. would have “a logistical challenge” in putting in interprovincial travel restrictions compared to Manitoba, because there are more major roads into B.C. and more large airports.

“The public health evidence is not there at this time and Dr. Henry assures me that when that evidence is there, she'll present it to me,” he said.

