Do you plan on travelling next year?

Poll: travelling in 2021?

Castanet Staff - | Story: 317695

While many people have completely written off the possibility of travel anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey finds a huge majority of Canadians plan to travel in 2021. 

According to a recent survey conducted by the Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada, a whopping 80 per cent of Canadians plan to travel in 2021 – but most do not plan to cross borders anytime soon.

The survey of 1,000 Canadians revealed that 53 per cent of Canadians will only begin making cross-border travel plans when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Without a vaccine, 74 per cent of respondents say they "want carriers, from airlines to trains, to block off seating or operate below maximum capacity to allow for physical distancing before they feel comfortable booking any travel."

Canadians also want to feel assured by their travel health insurance providers that they and their travel partners will be taken care of while on the road if they contract COVID-19. The majority, or 62 per cent of respondents, feel this way.

“The travel health insurance industry evolved dramatically at the pandemic’s outset when March Break travel was interrupted. Support centres became the only resource for travellers scrambling to return,” says Will McAleer, THIA’s executive director.

