What do you think about the new penalties for not wearing a mask in indoor public spaces?
Poll: fines over masks
Photo: The Canadian Press
British Columbia health officials are reporting a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, while they order a pause indoor physical activities.
The latest peak in numbers comes as health officials ordered dance studios, yoga studios and other indoor physical activity spaces to suspend operations as new guidance is developed.
Solicitor General Mike Farnworth extended the province's state of emergency until Dec. 8 and laid out enforcement measures for wearing masks in B.C.
People 12 years and older are required to wear masks in indoor settings, ranging from malls to public transportation, and failure to do so can result in a $230 fine.
People who cannot wear a mask, or who cannot put on or remove a mask without the assistance of others, are exempt from the new order.
November 22, 2020 - 18504 votes
Are you abiding by B.C.'s COVID-19 public health orders?
| All of the time:
| 10110
| Most of the time:
| 5852
| Some of the time:
| 1195
| Rarely:
| 647
| Never:
| 700
November 21, 2020 - 6636 votes
Will you have trouble affording the holidays this year?
| Yes:
| 2243
| No:
| 3857
| Unsure:
| 536
November 19, 2020 - 14457 votes
Do you support the new COVID-19 restrictions announced Thursday?
| Yes:
| 9389
| No:
| 4403
| Unsure:
| 665
November 18, 2020 - 13032 votes
Should teachers in BC be getting hazard pay due to COVID-19?
| Yes:
| 4785
| No:
| 7635
| Unsure:
| 612
November 17, 2020 - 7022 votes
In light of the pandemic, have you spent more time outdoors this year?
| Yes:
| 3352
| No:
| 3373
| Unsure:
| 297