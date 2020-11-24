What do you think about the new penalties for not wearing a mask in indoor public spaces?

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Columbia health officials are reporting a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, while they order a pause indoor physical activities.

The latest peak in numbers comes as health officials ordered dance studios, yoga studios and other indoor physical activity spaces to suspend operations as new guidance is developed.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth extended the province's state of emergency until Dec. 8 and laid out enforcement measures for wearing masks in B.C.

People 12 years and older are required to wear masks in indoor settings, ranging from malls to public transportation, and failure to do so can result in a $230 fine.

People who cannot wear a mask, or who cannot put on or remove a mask without the assistance of others, are exempt from the new order.

