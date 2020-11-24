164522
160393

What do you think about the new penalties for not wearing a mask in indoor public spaces?

Poll: fines over masks

- | Story: 317356

British Columbia health officials are reporting a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, while they order a pause indoor physical activities.

The latest peak in numbers comes as health officials ordered dance studios, yoga studios and other indoor physical activity spaces to suspend operations as new guidance is developed.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth extended the province's state of emergency until Dec. 8 and laid out enforcement measures for wearing masks in B.C.

People 12 years and older are required to wear masks in indoor settings, ranging from malls to public transportation, and failure to do so can result in a $230 fine.

People who cannot wear a mask, or who cannot put on or remove a mask without the assistance of others, are exempt from the new order.

Read more.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

November 22, 2020 - 18504 votes
Are you abiding by B.C.'s COVID-19 public health orders?

All of the time: 10110
Most of the time: 5852
Some of the time: 1195
Rarely: 647
Never: 700

November 21, 2020 - 6636 votes
Will you have trouble affording the holidays this year?

Yes: 2243
No: 3857
Unsure: 536

November 19, 2020 - 14457 votes
Do you support the new COVID-19 restrictions announced Thursday?

Yes: 9389
No: 4403
Unsure: 665

November 18, 2020 - 13032 votes
Should teachers in BC be getting hazard pay due to COVID-19?

Yes: 4785
No: 7635
Unsure: 612

November 17, 2020 - 7022 votes
In light of the pandemic, have you spent more time outdoors this year?

Yes: 3352
No: 3373
Unsure: 297



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


164553
164977
162394
162894