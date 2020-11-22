165482
164076

Are you abiding by B.C.'s COVID-19 public health orders?

Poll: Abiding by orders?

- | Story: 317059

Two people have been fined after police attended a large party at a Vernon home Thursday night.

RCMP responded to the scene about 11:30 p.m., where they observed numerous people inside the residence, in addition to 5-10 people on a balcony.

As police approached, the partygoers quickly disappeared inside and refused to answer the door.

"It’s disappointing to see people taking part in these high-risk activities, blatantly disregarding the direction of the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry," RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release. 

Read more.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


Previous Polls

November 19, 2020 - 14457 votes
Do you support the new COVID-19 restrictions announced Thursday?

Yes: 9389
No: 4403
Unsure: 665

November 18, 2020 - 13032 votes
Should teachers in BC be getting hazard pay due to COVID-19?

Yes: 4785
No: 7635
Unsure: 612

November 17, 2020 - 7022 votes
In light of the pandemic, have you spent more time outdoors this year?

Yes: 3352
No: 3373
Unsure: 297

November 16, 2020 - 12079 votes
Would you travel within BC right now?

Yes: 4356
No: 7008
Unsure: 715

November 15, 2020 - 18110 votes
Should B.C. schools close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise?

Yes: 7667
No: 5634
Only in regions where cases are high: 4809



Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


163958
165850
162393
163947