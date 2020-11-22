Are you abiding by B.C.'s COVID-19 public health orders?

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Two people have been fined after police attended a large party at a Vernon home Thursday night.



RCMP responded to the scene about 11:30 p.m., where they observed numerous people inside the residence, in addition to 5-10 people on a balcony.

As police approached, the partygoers quickly disappeared inside and refused to answer the door.



"It’s disappointing to see people taking part in these high-risk activities, blatantly disregarding the direction of the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry," RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

