Are you abiding by B.C.'s COVID-19 public health orders?
Poll: Abiding by orders?
Photo: BC gov. Flickr
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry
Two people have been fined after police attended a large party at a Vernon home Thursday night.
RCMP responded to the scene about 11:30 p.m., where they observed numerous people inside the residence, in addition to 5-10 people on a balcony.
As police approached, the partygoers quickly disappeared inside and refused to answer the door.
"It’s disappointing to see people taking part in these high-risk activities, blatantly disregarding the direction of the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry," RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.
Read more.
November 19, 2020 - 14457 votes
Do you support the new COVID-19 restrictions announced Thursday?
| Yes:
| 9389
| No:
| 4403
| Unsure:
| 665
November 18, 2020 - 13032 votes
Should teachers in BC be getting hazard pay due to COVID-19?
| Yes:
| 4785
| No:
| 7635
| Unsure:
| 612
November 17, 2020 - 7022 votes
In light of the pandemic, have you spent more time outdoors this year?
| Yes:
| 3352
| No:
| 3373
| Unsure:
| 297
November 16, 2020 - 12079 votes
Would you travel within BC right now?
| Yes:
| 4356
| No:
| 7008
| Unsure:
| 715
November 15, 2020 - 18110 votes
Should B.C. schools close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise?
| Yes:
| 7667
| No:
| 5634
| Only in regions where cases are high:
| 4809