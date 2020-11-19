Do you support the new COVID-19 restrictions announced Thursday?

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The ban on social gatherings inside homes that was implemented in the Lower Mainland two weeks ago has been extended across the entire province until at least Dec. 7, and masks will now be mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces.

Thursday afternoon, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the extension of the previously announced ban on social gatherings of any size in homes with people from outside that household.

She said the transmission of COVID-19 has not been slowed since the Lower Mainland-specific order was put in place two weeks ago, and the increasing numbers of cases have begun to strain B.C.'s healthcare system across B.C.

“We've seen an increase in the transmission in healthcare outbreaks and strains on our healthcare system in other parts of the province as well, particularly all the additional three health authorities – the Interior, the North and Vancouver Island – have been experiencing surges,” she said.

As of Wednesday, 209 British Columbians were hospitalized with the virus, two of whom are in the Interior Health region, two are on Vancouver Island and eight are in the Northern Health region. COVID-related deaths have also increased recently, with 11 new deaths announced Tuesday and another 10 on Wednesday.

Dr. Henry has also ordered the mandatory use of masks in all public and retail indoor settings moving forward. Until now, she has said masks in indoor spaces are “expected,” but it's now mandatory.

